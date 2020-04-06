Ford manufactures, ships over 1 million plastic face shields

FILE – This Feb. 15, 2018 photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says it has manufactured and shipped over 1 million clear plastic face shields to hospitals and first responders all over the U.S.

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Kraft says the company hit the mark on Saturday and sent the 1 millionth protective shield to New York City as part of a shipment of more than 30,000 shields.

Ford began designing the shields on March 19 after getting a request from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

It started building masks at a factory in Plymouth, Michigan, near Detroit on March 23.

About 260 employees represented by the United Auto Workers union are producing at a rate of 225,000 shields per day.