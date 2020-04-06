Hugs and kisses, deferred: Pandemic cuts physical contact

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This March 2020 photo provided by Graciela Tiscareño-Sato of Castro Valley, Calif., shows her with her husband and children, foreground, singing to her mother-in-law for her 79th birthday at a safe distance due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. “Imagine now trying to explain to your child why she can’t hug her grandmother,” she says. “You’re very much missing the human contact when you’re standing 30 feet away.” (Courtesy Graciela Tiscareño-Sato via AP)

(AP) — Just when many feel they need a hug the most, the pandemic is making it unthinkable. People around the world are feeling the impacts of “social distancing.”

Some have been sustained by a video call, a palm pressed to a window or a blown kiss. But it’s not the same.

Terrorist attacks, natural disasters and mass shootings have been followed by survivors clutched in the arms of loved ones, people collectively gathering to mourn, hands of neighbors grasped in prayer.

But the coronavirus has rewritten the script of tragedy.

Final goodbyes may come by phone or not at all, and people already living isolated lives are more cut off than ever.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/5/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/4/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/4/2020"

Stucko's Pub & Grill open for public to enjoy takeout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stucko's Pub & Grill open for public to enjoy takeout"

Michigan Coronavirus: Law enforcement and representatives respond to travel concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan Coronavirus: Law enforcement and representatives respond to travel concerns"

Precious Metals 4-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 4-3-2020"

Stocks 4-3-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 4-3-2020"