Hugs and kisses, deferred: Pandemic cuts physical contact

This March 2020 photo provided by Graciela Tiscareño-Sato of Castro Valley, Calif., shows her with her husband and children, foreground, singing to her mother-in-law for her 79th birthday at a safe distance due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. “Imagine now trying to explain to your child why she can’t hug her grandmother,” she says. “You’re very much missing the human contact when you’re standing 30 feet away.” (Courtesy Graciela Tiscareño-Sato via AP)

(AP) — Just when many feel they need a hug the most, the pandemic is making it unthinkable. People around the world are feeling the impacts of “social distancing.”

Some have been sustained by a video call, a palm pressed to a window or a blown kiss. But it’s not the same.

Terrorist attacks, natural disasters and mass shootings have been followed by survivors clutched in the arms of loved ones, people collectively gathering to mourn, hands of neighbors grasped in prayer.

But the coronavirus has rewritten the script of tragedy.

Final goodbyes may come by phone or not at all, and people already living isolated lives are more cut off than ever.