Judge blocks rule that moves relief funds to private schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge in California has blocked a rule that Michigan and seven other states said would unlawfully allow too much pandemic relief aid to be diverted from K-12 public schools to private ones.
Judge James Donato ruled late Wednesday.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the money was meant to assist public schools most in need of financial support, but Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ policy “does the exact opposite.”
The decision temporarily halts the U.S. government from implementing the rule in eights states; Washington, D.C.; and school districts in New York City, Chicago, Cleveland and San Francisco.
