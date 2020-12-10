LMAS District Health Department COVID-19 vaccine expectations

LUCE, MACKINAC, ALGER, SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – LMAS District Health Department says vaccine administration will go to high priority groups first, such as healthcare workers.

The vaccine is a two-shot series according to LMAS District Health Department. They say individuals will need to receive their second dose a few weeks after the first. It’s expected to be several months before there is enough doses of the vaccine to provide it to everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

LMAS District Health Department says they are still looking to the community to choose to do the small things that they’ve been asking for a long time:

Wear a clean cloth face mask which covers your mouth and nose.

Wash your hands.

Maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and others.

Avoid gatherings with people not in your immediate household.

Stay home when you don’t feel well.

They say these things work best when we are all diligent in following them every day. The vaccines are on the horizon, but for most of us, it’s going to be months before we have the chance to receive that vaccine.

LMAS District Health Department says, “Don’t give up now. We still have to do these small things, because if we don’t work together as communities, as families, as individuals, more will get the virus which causes COVID-19, and more will suffer lasting health problems, and yes, more will die.”

Visit this link for more information on the Michigan COVID Vaccination Plan.

For general COVID information, please visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus and LMASDHD.org.