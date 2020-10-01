LMAS District Health Department identifies four possible COVID-19 exposure sites

LMAS District Health Department has determined through case investigation additional possible COVID-19 exposure sites and dates. The businesses are cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions.

If you were present at the following locations during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your Primary Care Provider or your Local Health Department for further instruction, or you may call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

Shepler’s

September 25, 2020 – St. Ignace to Mackinac Island 6:30 pm, inside cabin

September 26, 2020 – Mackinac Island to St. Ignace 12:00 pm, inside cabin

Truckstop Restaurant, St.Ignace

September 26, 2020, 1:00 pm -2:00 pm

Les Cheneaux Distillers – Cedarville

September 26, 2020, 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

BC Pizza – St. Ignace

September 27, 2020, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. It is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, including symptom information please visit

Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and LMASDHD.org