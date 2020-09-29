LMAS District Health Department possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich., (WJMN) – LMAS District Health Department has determined through case investigation additional possible COVID-19 exposure dates and sites. The businesses are cooperating fully and are following all COVID-19 precautions.

If you were present at the following locations during the dates and times noted, and develop COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of the date of exposure, please contact your Primary Care Provider or your Local Health Department for further instruction, or you may call LMAS at 906-643-1100.

Star Line

September 23, 2020, 5:00 pm – St. Ignace to Mackinac Island, inside lower cabin

September 26, 2020, 11:30 am – Mackinac Island to St. Ignace, inside the lower cabin

Seabiscuit Café – Mackinac Island September 25, 2020, 7:00 am – 4:00 pm

September 26, 2020, 7:00 am – 4:30 pm

September 27, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

Shepler’s

September 27, 2020, 5:00 pm Mackinac Island to St. Ignace, indoor cabin.

September 28, 2020, 2:30 pm from St. Ignace to Mackinac Island, outside back deck.



LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities. It is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings when in any public indoor setting, and outdoors in large gatherings or where it is difficult to maintain six feet of distance from persons not in your household, wash your hands, and stay home if you don’t feel well.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit LMASDHD.org and Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.