Menominee County business identified as potential COVID-19 exposure site

HERMANSVILLE, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is cautioning people who visited a Hermansville business over a three day period to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

According to PHDM, anyone who visited the Broad Axe Saloon between October 17-19 could have been exposed to the disease.

PHDM recommends anyone who visited the business during the time frame to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact a medical provider if you become symptomatic.

Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of the exposure. Symptoms may include: fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

As always, PHDM continues to recommend adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a face mask, avoiding large gatherings, and maintaining social distancing when around other people. Avoid sharing personal items such as utensils, water bottles, and cell phones.