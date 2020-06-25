Michigan confirms 353 more cases of coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded 19 more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Wednesday confirmed 353 cases of the virus, state data shows.

The data released Thursday brings the total number of deaths to 5,887 and the total number of cases to 62,306 since the outbreak began in March.

Labs in Michigan tested 18,045 samples for coronavirus and 449 of them came back positive, state data shows. That works out to a positive rate of about 2.5%.

Wayne County, where the outbreak has been the worst, saw nine more deaths and 73 more confirmed cases over the previous day, bringing totals to 2,583 deaths and 21,573 cases since the outbreak started. Oakland County has had 8,733 cases and 1,042 deaths. Macomb County has had 7,047 cases and 863 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 2,144 cases and 260 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,098 cases (one more). The number of deaths stands at 68.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.