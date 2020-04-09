Michigan Coronavirus: First COVID-19 death in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties (PHDM) were notified on Thursday of a Delta County woman who passed away as the result of COVID-19. The woman was hospitalized on Mar 31, 2020 and passed away Thursday Morning at Upper Peninsula Health Systems in Marquette.

PHDM released the following statement about the woman’s death:

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Michael Snyder, Health Officer at PHDM. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our community as a whole.”

PHDM reminds everyone that in this difficult time it is critical that we protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this disease. It’s important for residents to be aware of the disease and the efforts necessary to prevent its spread.