Michigan Coronavirus: MSU says hundreds of new health care grads available to help

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hassan Musselmani, left, and Andrew Quatrine hand out free meals on the eastside of Detroit on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Musselmani’s food truck, The Drunken Rooster, is idle during the coronavirus pandemic, so he figured it was a good way to distribute food prepared by Rising Stars Academy, a school that specializes in culinary arts in Center Line, Mich. (AP Photo/Ed White)

DETROIT (AP) — Hundreds of new health care graduates from Michigan State University are available to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

State officials have made a desperate plea for health professionals to treat people as the number of virus cases rises each day.

MSU says the state has created a temporary license for nurses who typically are required to first take a national exam.

Doctors from the colleges of Human Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine also can work ahead of their medical residencies, which start in July.

The number of coronavirus cases reported statewide reached 6,498 Monday, an 18% increase.

