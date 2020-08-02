Michigan officials report no new deaths from COVID-19 today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 82,782 total coronavirus cases and 6,206 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 426 cases from yesterday.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 2:45 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 82,356 cases and 6,206 deaths.

On Friday, the state agency said 60,022 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19.



That same day, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urged Medicaid providers that are struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for federal funds intended to assist them.



The deadline to apply for Provider Relief Fund dollars from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration is Aug. 3. The federal administration extended that deadline after receiving a relatively low response rate from Medicaid providers who were earlier notified by the federal government and in Michigan by MDHHS’s Medical Services Administration.



Additionally, The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is reminding Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits working to recover from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus that there is still time to apply for grants of up to $20,000 through the Michigan Small Business Restart Program, announced earlier in July.



The program will provide $100 million in economic assistance to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits and in turn, help support workers and their families facing economic uncertainty during the outbreak. The deadline for applications is Aug. 5, and information on how to apply, as well as eligibility criteria and program guidelines, are available at michiganbusiness.org/restart.



On Thursday, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order July 29 reinforcing Executive Orders 2020-160 and 2020-161 and allowing for civil fines of up to $1,000 and referral to licensing agencies for violations.



“Michigan’s efforts to suppress the virus have reduced Michigan’s infection rate from among the highest in the country to a rate similar to the national average, Gordon said. “However, case counts have recently trended upward, from fewer than 100 cases per day in mid-June, to between 500 and 1,000 per day in recent days. We must remain vigilant in our response to this ongoing threat and take all appropriate measures to reduce its impact.”

The Emergency Order requires that everyone must comply with the procedures and restrictions outlined in the following Executive Orders:

Executive Order 2020-160, which limits statewide indoor gatherings to 10 people or less and, across most of the state, limits outdoor gatherings to 100. (The outdoor gathering limits will remain at 250 in Regions 6 and 8.) It also orders that bars in every region, including those in Regions 6 and 8, must close for indoor service if they earn more than 70 percent of their gross receipts from sales of alcoholic beverages

Executive Order 2020-161, which orders businesses to develop COVID-19 preparedness and response plans, designate supervisors to implement and monitor those plans, and train employees on workplace infection control and use of personal protective equipment.

Under the governor’s orders, Detroit casinos will also be allowed to open on Aug. 5, but their occupancy will be limited to 15 percent capacity. Casinos must also conduct a daily entry screening protocol for customers and employees and temperature screenings. Casinos must require patrons to wear a face covering, except while eating or drinking or for identification purposes.

Any violations of this Emergency Order by a person regulated by a licensing agency must be referred to the relevant licensing agency for a determination on whether to pursue additional enforcement action on a case-by-case basis.

