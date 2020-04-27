Michigan prison hot spot says 12th inmate has died of virus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) — A 12th inmate has died from COVID-19 complications at a southern Michigan prison where more than 50% of inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. Lakeland prison in Branch County has a large share of Michigan’s older prisoners and is the first to test everyone. The Corrections Department said 785 of roughly 1,400 prisoners at Lakeland have tested positive. Only a fraction of all prisoners have been tested statewide, but the infection rate was 56%. Separately, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a class-action lawsuit Sunday to try to force the release of immigrants with health problems at the Calhoun County jail. The jail has approximately 130 people who are being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Sights and Sounds

Lake Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Walk"

Peaceful River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peaceful River"

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Spring Nature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Nature"

Spring time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring time"

April Storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "April Storm"

April 10 Sunrise

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 10 Sunrise"

April 8, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 8, 2020"

April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 7"

April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "April 6"