Michigan quickly distributing 400 ventilators from feds

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on March 23, 2020, to announce a stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy governor’s office)

LANSING, Mich, (AP) — Michigan is sending half of the 400 ventilators it received from the federal government to Detroit-area hospitals facing a surge of coronavirus patients.

Health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin says the remaining 200 breathing machines will be set aside for seven regions across that have fewer COVID-19 patients at this time.

People in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties account for 81% of Michigan’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has identified ventilators as a critical need.

