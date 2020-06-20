Michigan records 5 additional deaths linked to COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Thursday confirmed 211 more cases of COVID-19 and recorded five more deaths linked to it, state data released Friday shows.

That brought the total number of cases to 60,829 since the outbreak began in March and the number of deaths to 5,823.

In Wayne County, which has seen the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the state, there have been 21,211 cases since the outbreak started (40 more than the day previous) and stayed at 2,563 deaths. Oakland County has had 8,629 cases and 1,030 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,955 cases and 860 deaths.

Kent County recorded four additional deaths, bringing the total to 119. It has 4,179 cases.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,111 cases and 258 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, there have been 4,077 cases. The number of deaths in prisons stands at 68.

The state’s strategy to fight the virus moving forward is to find and isolate outbreaks, so anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is urged to get tested. Information on where to find a testing site can be found on the state’s website.

With the virus under better control in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reopened bars and restaurant dining rooms, as well as barber shops and hair salons. Cans and bottles may now be returned. Gyms, movie theaters and public venues in the northern part of the state are allowed to go back to business, but with capacity limits in effect. The governor’s office has said she hopes to make similar allowances for the rest of the state before the Fourth of July.

>>Online: MI Safe Start Map showing risk by region

But even as people are allowed to move around and interact more, state officials have stressed that the threat of infection remains. People are reminded to follow health safety practices like 6-foot social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s state of emergency for the coronavirus through July 16. It is cited in her executive orders about everything from business closures to mandated safety practices to various measures meant to help people weather the economic storm associated with the virus.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled Whitmer can extend the state of emergency unilaterally, though the Republican-led Legislature, which sued the Democratic governor over her handling of the virus, is appealing.