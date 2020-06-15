Michigan records two more coronavirus-related deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another two deaths linked to coronavirus and on Sunday confirmed 74 more cases, state data shows.

The figures released Monday bring the total number of deaths to 5,772 and the total number of cases to 60,064 since the outbreak began in March.

Wayne County recorded an additional 38 cases over the previous day for a total of 21,061 since the outbreak started. The number of deaths stood at 2,552 — the first time that figure has not changed in weeks. Oakland County has had 8,654 cases and 1,025 deaths. Macomb County has had 6,895 cases and 852 deaths.

In Genesee County, where Flint is, there have been 2,086 cases and 257 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Correction, there have been 4,058 cases and 68 deaths.

The number of deaths in Kent County was revised down by one to 112; it’s not unusual for those numbers to change slightly as the state double-checks data. It has had 4,086 cases.

To help find COVID-19 outbreaks and contain them, the state is still doubling down on testing. Most people can now get tested and you can find a testing site near you on the state’s website.

On Sunday, labs in Michigan tested 10,279 samples for the virus and 1.89% came back positive.

As Michigan’s outbreak remains on the downtrend, more industries have been allowed to reopen. Barber shops and hair salons got back to work Monday, and stores started taking bottle returns.