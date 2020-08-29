Michigan virus cases top 100,000 since outbreak in March

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has crossed the threshold of 100,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed since March.

The state health department says deaths related to COVID-19 reached 6,446 after six more were recorded Friday. Most people recover from the virus.

But for older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and lead to death.

Meanwhile, the state Education Department says 86% of public school districts are offering in-person instruction for the new year, even if it’s just two to three days per week.

And at the Capitol, families protested decisions to move football to fall and delay other sports.

