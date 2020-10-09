Nearly 1,200 more cases of coronavirus in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed nearly 1,200 new cases of coronavirus as the state’s outbreak trends up.

Thursday’s data update from state health officials included 1,197 new cases and 22 more deaths related to COVID-19. Twenty of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

That brings the total number of cases to 132,039 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the total number of deaths to 6,869.

On Tuesday, labs tested 42,079 samples for the virus and 1,306 came back positive, a rate of 3.1%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan has recently seen an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, though the severity of the outbreak varies by region. Upper Peninsula counties, in particular, are seeing high rates of new cases per million people per day. Some counties in West and Southwest Michigan, including Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent and Newaygo, are also seeing high rates of cases per million people per day — though the figures are not nearly as bad as those in the U.P.

Kent County added 113 cases in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total to 10,112 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths was revised down to 172.

Branch County confirmed an additional death for a total of eight. It has had 606 cases. Cass County confirmed an additional three deaths for a total of 20. It has had 617 cases.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there were 124 more cases for a total of 33,806 since the start of the outbreak. One more death was confirmed for a total of 2,835. Oakland County has had 17,309 cases (96 more than the previous day) and 1,165 deaths (four more). Macomb County has had 14,868 cases (83 more) and 989 deaths (three more).

While hospitals are still within capacity and have plenty of ventilators available, the number of adults hospitalized with the virus has growing fairly steadily for at least a couple weeks.

The number of deaths each day remains low.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.