Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Need a friend while sheltering at home? Foster a canine companion

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several San Francisco Bay Area counties are under shelter-at-home orders to stem the rising tide of COVID-19. If you are feeling lonely and isolated, Rocket Dog Rescue in Oakland says now is the perfect time to foster a dog and have a furry friend for companionship at home.

“We have some nice dogs coming in this week that were just saved from a shelter,” Rocket Dog Rescue founder Pali Boucher said.

Under Alameda County’s shelter-at-home order, residents are still allowed to go outside to walk a dog while maintaining proper social distancing from other people. Walking a dog on a scenic hiking trail or around a park provides a mood-boosting breath of fresh air, Boucher said.

Rocket Dogs are rescued from high-kill animal shelters or cases of neglect. Most go directly into foster care where they can have a safe space to unwind from their previous situations before finding forever homes.

“The more foster homes we have, the more dogs we can save! As you may know, rescue organizations like Rocket Dog ‘pull’ dogs from shelters all over California that become overpopulated quickly and often move unadopted dogs to the euthanasia list within a matter of a few days. The Rocket Dog motto ‘leave no dog left behind’ often means helping the underdogs,” Rocket Dog’s website writes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

US41 crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "US41 crash"

Gov. Whitmer on COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Whitmer on COVID-19 pandemic"

Remarkable Women

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/19/2020"

WNBA Jewell Loyd talks about "Storm Activity of the Day"

Thumbnail for the video titled "WNBA Jewell Loyd talks about "Storm Activity of the Day""

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020"