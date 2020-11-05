New guidelines for COVID-19 reporting in nursing homes

LANSING, Mich., (WJMN) – On November 5 Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 6137 into law.

The bill requires that certain data regarding COVID-19 and nursing homes be published on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website. It requires updates weekly and the publishing of historic nursing home COVID-19 data.

Additionally, several new fields of data are to be published;

new cases in nursing homes

new deaths in nursing homes

the new number of nursing homes conducting new tests

the new number of residents from other nursing homes that previously tested positive and are still requiring transmission-based precautions

cumulative numbers to date of cases in nursing homes

cumulative numbers to date of deaths in nursing homes

cumulative numbers of residents from other nursing homes that previously tested positive and are still requiring transmission-based precautions

inventories of medical supplies and PPE

visitation policies

The changes will go into effect on November 15.

MDHHS announced on Monday, November 2 that they would be reporting data weekly instead of daily, publishing additional data fields, and include Adult Foster Care and Home for the Aged facilities with bed capacity of 13 or greater in their reporting.

Kelly Fosness, spokesperson for MDHHS says the addition of Adult Foster Care and Home for the Aged facilities adds around 900 facilities that are reported on. She says new data fields will show what is currently happening in facilities.

“In addition to cumulative deaths and cases that a facility may have experienced we are also adding a new deaths and new cases fields and what that means is that reflects information from the last seven days so you know what’s happening currently in these facilities,” said Fossness.

Fosness, said they made the changes to better align with federal reporting and that having facilities reporting once a week will help with accuracy.

“They are reporting this information to us weekly and the reason is is that way they aren’t you know perhaps counting cases more than once if a different person is doing the report that day they’re doing it consistently and giving us information so we know what happened within the last seven days and also how that adds up with our whole entire cumulative since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Fosness.

People with questions about how a facility their loved one is staying at is handling COVID-19 cases should contact the facility and ask questions according to Fosness. She says just because a facility is reporting cases does not mean they aren’t following proper procedures.

“What we do urge individuals is to do is have a conversation, if they have a loved one that is staying in a you know skilled nursing facility or one of these other types of facilities you know contact the operator and ask some questions you know,” said Fosness. “What are your plans for COVID-19 infection control, how do you handle it if you do have an individual who has symptoms or does test positive, you know what happens then and then how often are you updating families about this information.”

You can visit the MDHHS Long Term Care Data webpage to see the numbers of coronavirus cases in long term care facilities. You can also find information on COVID-19 plans for long term care facilities as set forth by MDHHS on their coronavirus webpage.

