Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirmed 78,019 total coronavirus cases and 6,149 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 1,041 cases from Saturday.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 2:45 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 76,978 cases and 6,149 deaths.

On Friday, the state agency said 57,502 people across Michigan had recovered from COVID-19.



On Thursday, The Michigan Public Service Commission announced its continued support for customers by providing assistance with bills. The program hopes to provide adequate safeguards as Michigan’s economy cautiously reopens.



That same day, the State of Michigan launched the Michigan COVID-19 Safety Grant Program. The $8.55 Million grants will provide small businesses matching funds of up to $10,000. The goal of the grants is to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread through safety and health-related equipment purchased and training in response to COVID-19.

