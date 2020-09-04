Results are back from a Chippewa County community COVID-19 testing event

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. – Chippewa County Health Department (CCHD) has

received the results from its community COVID-19 testing event last weekend.

Of the samples collected: 517 were negative and seven were positive. Case investigation and

contact tracing has occurred with the seven positive cases. The cases are being actively

monitored by CCHD staff.

There are no exposure sites to report as contact tracing was able to determine the individuals who were direct contacts of the positive cases. Additional community testing events are being established and will be communicated to the public once the dates are finalized.

For current information, please visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

