Significant increase in COVID-19 cases in October, LMAS reports

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) — In the beginning of the month of October, LMAS District Health Department had a total of 134 cases of COVID-19.

Three weeks later, the number had risen to 358, a 167% increase in just three weeks.

Over the last two weeks there have also been two COVID related deaths in our counties, the first in Alger, an older male, and a second in Schoolcraft County, an older female with underlying health conditions.

In the past three weeks, Mackinac County cases increased from 69 to 147. Alger County cases increased from 21 to 103 cases, Schoolcraft cases increased from 31 to 60 and Luce County increased from 13 to 47.

From March to July, the four counties had only 20 cases total.

LMAS Health Department refer to the increase as “mixed reasons” for cause.

“Please wear a clean cloth face covering whenever you are in public, wash your hands, stay home if you don’t feel well, please avoid large gatherings, and answer the phone if the health department contacts you. Will you resolve to help us protect our communities by doing these very small things? We can’t do it without you,” LMAS wrote in a press release.

