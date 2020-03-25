Starbucks giving free coffee to US healthcare workers, first responders

Coronavirus

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starbucks is giving away free coffee nationwide to first responders and healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the coffee chain said the promotion is underway now through May 3.

Any customer who identifies themselves as a first responder or worker in the healthcare system will receive a free tall coffee.

Those who are eligible include:

  • Police officers
  • Firefighters
  • Paramedics
  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Hospital and medical staff, researchers

The deal is applicable at participating Starbucks locations across the US.

Since the start of the pandemic, Starbucks shuttered many of its locations and limited services to drive-through services only.

Additionally, Starbucks said its foundation will also be donating $500,000 to organizations delivering care packages and needed medical items such as personal protective equipment.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Will covid-19 impact high school tennis?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will covid-19 impact high school tennis?"

Saving Lorenzo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saving Lorenzo"

Calumet Theatre celebrates 120 years.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calumet Theatre celebrates 120 years."

Sands Twp. garbage collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sands Twp. garbage collection"

Senior living community takes precautions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior living community takes precautions"

U.P. doctor discusses covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. doctor discusses covid-19"