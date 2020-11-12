Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) - As the Upper Peninsula is moving into hunting and holiday season in the final weeks of 2020, unfortunately COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased rapidly in just a few short weeks. Until a vaccine is available, the health departments say they need your help more than ever to protect lives, help schools remain open, and keep our hospitals and public health able to care for all in our area – whether they have COVID or other medical or prevention service needs.

Chippewa County Health Department and LMAS District Health Department fully understand the traditions of hunting camps and holiday gatherings with friends and families. They also know that by gathering with friends and family who do not live in the same household it is easy to feel safe in those situations and forget the things that need to be done to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Unfortunately, through recent case investigation, those comfortable gatherings with a few friends or family from more than one household have ended with multiple cases of COVID, and some who are now very ill and in hospitals.