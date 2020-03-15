WATCH: Need a break from coronavirus? Take 1 minute to enjoy the Lake Superior shoreline

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJMN) – It difficult to avoid hearing about coronavirus these days. Stores are closing, states have postponed schools, sports organizations both prep and professional have put seasons on pause, it’s a lot for any one person to digest. And while it’s important to take the advice from health experts and government agencies alike seriously, it’s also important to decompress on occasion.

So let’s pause.

At least for one minute.

And breathe.

Go ahead and hit the play button up top and enjoy one uninterrupted minute of the waters of Lake Superior crashing against the Marquette, Michigan shoreline.

That’s it.

At least for one minute, some peace and calm.

As you were…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Take 1 minute to breathe and watch the waves crash along the Lake Superior shoreline"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"

Precious Metals 3-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-13-2020"

Prostate cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prostate cancer"

Stocks 3-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-13-2020"

HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus"