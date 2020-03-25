Whitmer: Detroit-area hospital system ‘almost at capacity’

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Jacqueline Lee of Flint adjusts her mask in public with gloves on her hands as she tries to protect herself from any germs while grocery shopping on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Flint. Lee, who has 14 grandchildren, said she was upset she couldn’t find her favorite peanut butter at any stores for more than a week. All Michigan residents and most businesses are required to stay in their homes under an executive order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. “(We need to) get it done. Get it over with by going back home,” Lee said of the stay-at-home order. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is warning that a Detroit-area hospital system is “almost at capacity” treating people with the coronavirus.

The news came Tuesday as her stay-at-home order kicked in to reduce the spread.

The governor told WDET-FM that Beaumont Health, which has eight hospitals in Wayne and Oakland counties, is near capacity and “we have not seen the worse of it yet.”

Whitmer has barred employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations.

There are exceptions, including groceries. Nearly 1,800 people have tested positive in Michigan. At least 24 have died.

