Shockwave treatment helping diabetic patients

Dermapace, designed to stimulate tissue regeneration in deep wounds- and is becoming the next big thing in treating severe wounds caused by diabetes.

“When he did that, I could feel it going into the skin,” said Mark Gomez.

Mark, a long-time diabetic, suffers from significant open wounds, triggered by his battle with the disease.

Jayesh B. Shah, MD, Medical Director, Northeast Baptist Wound Care Center said, “This is a good alternative for patients who are not healing. You basically give 360 shocks for a minute. And, it lasts two to four minutes, so it’s not really complicated, it’s pretty easy.”

Dermapace helps the body create new tissue and blood vessels caused by Peripheral artery disease, a hallmark of diabetes. And according to long-time diabetic Jerry Fernandez, who has already had his first treatment, it’s a quicker, faster alternative to the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Jerry Fernandez said, “The new treatment that they have, it only lasts about five minutes, total, for setups and all that. You go into the hyperbaric chamber and you will do it for two hours. They just kinda rub it around on your foot, and it’s done.”

For now, Doctor Shah is one of a handful of physicians nationwide clinically evaluating the Dermapace.

“It’s completely brand-new technology, it’s kind of breakthrough compared to what we had so far in wound care,” said Doctor Shah.

Dermapace is being evaluated in six states and the cost per treatment has not been announced.

The Hyperbaric treatments run 500 to 1,000 dollars.