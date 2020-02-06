TIO: The bone-breaking tumor

Health
Posted: / Updated:

David Covington was breaking every bone in his body and doctors had no idea what was causing it.

2 years ago, David Covington didn’t think his back pain and general weakness would turn into him needing a cane at 27. He even had a hard time with household chores.

“I couldn’t get the lawnmower started and it was just a pull and I wasn’t strong enough to pull it on,” said Covington.

Doctors did a full body scan on David and found he had several stress fractures throughout his body.

“That was kind of where I really felt that ‘oh maybe this is something more serious than just back pain,'” said Covington.

After two orthopedists, a rheumatologist, and months of treatments, David’s condition worsened and he became so weak that he was falling. Then an endocrinologist at Vanderbilt university said a tumor in his brain may be the culprit.

Reid Thompson, MD, Professor of Neurological Surgery, Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, “A rare problem called Tio, which stands for tumor-induced osteomalacia, so tumors causing breakdown of bone.”

David was referred to Neurosurgeon Reid Thompson who at first thought it was a benign tumor.

Doctor Thompson said, “If you ask most neurosurgeons who specialize in brain tumors what it is that you have, they would say it’s a benign tumor, nothing to worry about.”

But a quick search about TIO changed his mind.

“We really had to do that operation, because it was a chance to actually cure him of this disease which was ravishing his body,” said Doctor Thompson.

After the surgery and about a month of physical therapy, David felt back to normal.

David said, “It would take about five minutes to get from my car to the front door. Now it takes about 15 seconds.”

And 2 months after surgery, David was back in his classroom teaching, pain-free.

Doctors say David’s case of TIO was even more rare because of its location.

Most of those tumors are normally found in the hands, feet, or nasal cavities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020"

TIO: The bone-breaking tumor

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIO: The bone-breaking tumor"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020"

Upper Hand Brewery to host Cardboard Classic pre-party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Hand Brewery to host Cardboard Classic pre-party"

98th annual Winter Carnival takes over the Michigan Tech campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "98th annual Winter Carnival takes over the Michigan Tech campus"

Precious Metals 2-5-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-5-2020"