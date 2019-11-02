Hepatitis C liver transplants

New anti-viral drugs are helping to cure the more than three million people in the united states who are living with Hepatitis c.

Those drugs are opening up new avenues for doctors to save thousands of lives.

Pet sitter, 39-year-old Kimberly Wilt had a fatty liver, which developed into cirrhosis. She found herself on the liver transplant list.

She says, “I was in shock. I’m in my 30’s, how am I going to have a transplant at this time? I wasn’t prepared for it whatsoever.”

Multiple calls fell through, and then her doctor asked if she would be willing to take a hepatitis c infected liver.

Dr. Robert Rahimi from Baylor Scott and White says, “We told her, we said, look it’s very easy now, you take a pill daily between eight to 12 weeks, and we guarantee between 97 to 99 percent cure rate.”

She says, “When he took my liver out, he said, it looked like I was walking a tight rope, one day it would have just completely failed, and who knows if there would have been a liver that would have matched my blood type, my size, and been in good enough condition for a transplant.”

Taking the anti-viral drugs, Kimberly’s hep c was undetectable within three months.

Dr. Rahimi says, “This is now adapting all across the united states and the world. Over time, it’s going to save thousands of lives.

Currently, there are nearly 17-thousand people in the united states waiting for a liver transplant.

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reports these new anti-viral drugs are so effective that other infected body parts, such as hearts and lungs can also be transplanted, and then cleared of the hepatitis c after the transplant.