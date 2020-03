This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Luce County now has its first confirmed case of covid-19.

According to the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department, a man tested positive for coronavirus.

They found out today after the positive case was identified through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory testing.

The health department believes the risk to the general public is low.

They will be following up with anyone who may have had close contact with the man.