It’s believed to be the largest medical command-center approach to medical care in the country.

Penny Porteous is the executive director for Mission Control, Adventhealth. She says, “We were experiencing patients that were waiting long times in our ED. We had delays in our procedures and operating rooms because we couldn’t get our beds turned over and get them placed into in patient beds.”

Now, using new technology developed along with GE Healthcare, a team of nurses, EMS and flight dispatchers and transport technicians man the center, 24 hours a day.

Porteous says, “If you were a patient, the last place you want to be is waiting.”

Each of these tiles represents a patient- someone who has been admitted to the emergency department, or who will need a bed, or a transfer. The technology allows staff to see openings in real-time, across the 8 facilities in three Florida counties.

Dr. Sanjay Pattani says, “Instead of being reactive we can be proactive.”

Administrators say so far, Mission Control has enabled the system to drop wait times from admittance to finding a bed by one full hour. Instead of turning patients away during peak times, advent health admits fifteen more patients a month.

Dr. Pattani says, “This is just the beginning. we have started something that will continuously evolve.”

A healthcare trend that is cutting edge and saving time.

Advent Health was not the first U.S. hospital to adopt the Mission Control centers.

John Hopkins and Oregon Health Hospital were among the first, and ten other hospital systems will soon be implementing the command center approach.