LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An additional 219,000 people in Michigan filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number who have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic to more than 1 million.

That’s a staggering quarter of the state’s workforce. The initial claims were among 5.2 million nationally reported by the federal government Thursday.

Michigan officials continue to urge patience as the state’s deluged unemployment system struggles to process claims filed online or by phone.