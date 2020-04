This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Norlite Nursing Center posted an update to Facebook today.

A 92-year-old man who lived there passed away after testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. Plus, two more residents and another employee have tested positive.

