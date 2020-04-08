Michigan Coronavirus: NMU requires employees to cover faces

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Northern Michigan University continues to adhere to CDC guidelines with its latest announcement that employees and student employees will be required to wear facial coverage of some type when working on campus.

The NMU Police Department and NMU Health Center are providing facial coverings (buffs, cotton masks and surgical masks) to supervisors in Dining Services, Housing and Residence Life and Facilities/Buildings & Grounds, who will distribute them to employees and student employees.

Northern will also make available any remaining NMU-branded buffs to students living in on-campus residence halls and apartments who don’t already have one. A limited supply will be available at each hall’s front desk, starting Wednesday (April 8).

“Please remember that wearing a mask does not protect you from getting COVID-19, but it does decrease the chance of you spreading the virus to others if you are asymptomatic,” said NMU President Fritz Erickson, in an email to the campus community. “It may seem extreme, but from the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Northern has been following the recommendations of the CDC and we plan to continue on that course.

Employees are not required to cover their faces while in their private offices, teaching labs or vehicles, or when they are by themselves, Erickson added. But they are asked to wear something when they work or travel through public areas of campus or have interactions with other individuals, on top of the social distancing and hygiene practices previously recommended.

This CDC web page details recommendations regarding face coverings and offers examples of different kinds of face masks and filters that do or do not require sewing.

The Michigan Legislature today voted to extend Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency declaration until April 30. Erickson said NMU will continue to watch for additional information regarding “stay at home, stay safe” directives and recommendations from the governor.