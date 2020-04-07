Michigan Coronavirus: Norlite Nursing Center addresses COVID-19 death, need for caregivers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette posted a message to Facebook today.

It mentions that on Friday night they lost one of their residents to COVID-19.

Other people that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility are being treated down their isolation wing. The post adds that staff are taking every precaution throughout the facility.

Residents and staff are not co-mingling between the wings, and the large fire doors are shut to prevent unwanted traffic.

Members of the staff who have symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat) have been asked to stay away and quarantine, which is leading to a need for additional caregivers. Norlite Nursing Center is running an 8-hour Assistant CNA course this Wednesday and Thursday. If someone you know is interested, please see the jobs section on their page and apply for any of the CNA positions.