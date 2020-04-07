Michigan Coronavirus: Norlite Nursing Center addresses COVID-19 death, need for caregivers

Life & Health
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette posted a message to Facebook today.

It mentions that on Friday night they lost one of their residents to COVID-19.

Other people that have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility are being treated down their isolation wing. The post adds that staff are taking every precaution throughout the facility.

Residents and staff are not co-mingling between the wings, and the large fire doors are shut to prevent unwanted traffic.

Members of the staff who have symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat) have been asked to stay away and quarantine, which is leading to a need for additional caregivers. Norlite Nursing Center is running an 8-hour Assistant CNA course this Wednesday and Thursday. If someone you know is interested, please see the jobs section on their page and apply for any of the CNA positions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus by County

More Viewer

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 4/7/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 4/6/2020"

Sculpture made for UPHS staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sculpture made for UPHS staff"

The Fire Station offering home delivery for their medical and recreational patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Fire Station offering home delivery for their medical and recreational patients"

Precious Metals 4-6-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 4-6-2020"

stocks 4-6-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "stocks 4-6-2020"