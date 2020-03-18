Closings
Michigan lawmakers approve $125M for virus outbreak

Life & Health
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan lawmakers have approved $125 million in emergency spending to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The bill won unanimous approval late Tuesday and will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Buses in Detroit, meanwhile, will be back on the road Wednesday after a sudden one-day shutdown.

Drivers were concerned about the risk of catching the coronavirus in their packed coaches and didn’t report to work. Mayor Mike Duggan says he’s hiring more cleaning crews and eliminating fares during the virus crisis.

Michigan reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, raising the number to 65 in 15 counties.

