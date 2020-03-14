Michigan total coronavirus cases now at 25, Gov. Whitmer orders temporary restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced today nine adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 25.

The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

The cases include:

An adult male from Bay County with history domestic travel.

An adult female from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.

An adult female from Detroit with history of international travel.

An adult male from Macomb County with history of international travel.

Two adult females and an adult male from Oakland County, one with history of international travel two with unknown travel history.

Two adult females from Wayne County, one with history of domestic and the other with no history of travel.

Also today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-6 to impose temporary restrictions on entry into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities. The governor also signed Executive Directive 2020-2 to order state public bodies to postpone the public meetings that they can and to facilitate remote participation in the meetings that do occur.

Under Executive Order 2020-6, beginning Saturday, March 14 at 9:00am all health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities must prohibit any visitors that are not necessary for medical care, support of activities of daily living like bathing or eating, or that are not visiting under exigent circumstances. Additionally, beginning as soon as possible but no later than Monday, March 16 at 9:00am, these facilities must assess for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors for all individuals not under their care who are seeking entry into their facilities. The facilities must deny entry to any individual with these symptoms or risk factors. These restrictions will remain in place until April 5, 2020 at 5:00pm. During that time, the order encourages the affected facilities to use electronic communication platforms to facilitate visitations with individuals under their care.

Under Executive Directive 2020-2, all public bodies of departments and agencies of the state, including boards, commissions, committees, subcommittees, authorities, and councils, must consider postponing public meetings that may be moved to a later time. Additionally, department and agency public bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act that must continue to meet must do so in a way that ensures adequate notice and access for all participants. This could include remote participation by conference call, real-time streaming, or other platforms, so long as public access and participation is preserved.

“We are taking every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “This is a hard time for families, and we will continue to put their health and safety first when making these decisions. During this crisis, we must ensure that state meetings remain open and accessible to the public. I also want to remind everyone to continue doing everything they can at an individual level to protect themselves and their families, like washing their hands and practicing social distancing. We will get through this together.”

“We believe these actions, along with those the governor has announced in the past few days, will help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan and protect our communities,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “We encourage every Michigander to remain flexible and take care of each other at this time.”