New cancer vaccine

Cutting-edge research of a Colorectal vaccine that could be a shot in the arm in the war against cancer.

66-year-old Judith May spent years saving others as an EMT, but hated to accept help herself, after being diagnosed with stage two Pancreatic Cancer.

Judith May said, “You do everything yourself and I had to depend on my husband who was my wonderful nurse.”

But even as she fought her disease with traditional surgery and chemo, she had the nagging feeling there had to be some other treatment.

“Anything that would help it, cure it, possibly,” May said.

Jefferson researchers in Philadelphia are hoping for just that. They are in phase two clinical trials for a colorectal vaccine, that seeks a specific molecule in cancer cells called GUCY2C.

Adam Snook, PhD, Assistant Professor, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Jefferson Health Jefferson University said, “We can administer a vaccine in the arm, for example, and those immune cells will spread out from there and seek out cancer cells in different places like the lung and the liver, where they may have spread to.”

During phase one of the study, researchers found GUCY2C in three other cancers: Pancreatic, Esophageal andSstomach. Which could mean a later version of the vaccine would fight them, as well. The new study will include about 100 patients, followed over the course of two years.

Meanwhile, Judith stays positive.

“I play golf, we travel and just do whatever we can do. Each day that I wake up it’s a blessing to me,” said May.

Researchers know that cancer cells are so similar to normal cells in makeup that it is often difficult to create cancer-specific therapies, but they believe it is possible to safely leverage a patient’s own immune system to kill cancer cells.