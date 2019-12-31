New procedure for ACL patients

If you participate in a sport that involves a quick change of direction, you run the risk of a torn ACL.

Now a new minimally invasive surgical technique is getting people back in the game.

In April 2018, 48-year-old Brian Radecki was hiking in Joshua Tree National Park with his family. his foot stopped, but the rest of his leg kept moving.

He says, “My ACL popped, and basically ripped right off the bone.”

Instead of conventional ACL surgery, which would have required a grafted tendon from another part of his body, Radecki wanted something better. As the founder of this biotech company, he was comfortable trying someone else’s new medical technique.

Dr. Wiemi Douoguih is among a handful of orthopedic surgeons using a new procedure to repair the torn ACL.

Dr. Douoguih then creates a bracing system inside the knee. He adds, “You put stitches into the native ligament, and you pass the rope through the center of the ligament or around the ligament, and it acts like a check rain or a strut.”

Ten months after surgery, Radecki was back on the slopes, the ice, and the streets.

Dr. Douoguih says this new procedure is not for every patient who has a torn ACL.

He says it seems to work best on patients who have a ligament that has a clean tear from the bone, like Brian.