PTSD and COVID-19

About eight percent of the population will have PTSD at some point in their lives, and around eight million adults have PTSD during any given year. But now with the COVID pandemic, will these numbers increase dramatically?

Research shows people quarantined for longer than ten days show significantly higher post-traumatic-stress symptoms than those isolated for a shorter period of time. Being stuck at home, what can we do to keep our families mentally healthy?

Keep young children stimulated with puzzles or brain games. With your older children, encourage them not to give up on long-term plans, such as applying for college or keeping up with their hobbies.

When people are depressed, they tend to exit the contexts and activities that are usually healthy.

Experts believe self-care is key. Eat well, stay active, and prioritize sleep.

If constant COVID updates have consumed you, step away from the news reports. These can be the most damaging, inflicting fear and panic that could directly affect your mental health long-term.

If you do need professional help, there are multiple ways you can seek therapy, either online or in person.