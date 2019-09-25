Recovering faster after hip replacements

High-impact activities can add stress to joints after a joint replacement. But one doctor says just because you had surgery, does not mean that you have to slow down.

Sixty-three-year-old Dana Potts didn’t start running competitively until his late 50’s. His short-distance running abilities landed him at state finals where he won gold, but his constant training landed him in need of a hip replacement.



Dana Potts says, “I was shocked because I’ve never been operated on, I’ve never broke anything, never had any issues health wise really in my life, so this was really traumatic for me.”



Every doctor he went to said he could not run competitively again after surgery. that is until he met Doctor Richard Berger at Rush University where he was offered the anterior muscle preserving approach for his hip replacement.

Dr. Berger says, “What traditional surgery is, is we cut the muscles, ligaments, and tendons, expose the joint, and then replace it.”



But with the anterior muscle preserving approach, Dr. Berger adds, “We actually go in between the muscles, ligaments, and tendons so they’re not cut. we get the same exposure to the joint and simply slip the pieces in.”



Patients have less pain and the recovery is faster. Dr. Berger says, “The large majority of my patients actually go home within an hour or two of the surgery.”



Six months after Dana’s replacement, he was competing and striking gold with his new hip.



Potts says, “Actually won the gold medal. Three gold medals.”

Joint replacements typically last 15 to 20 years. Dr. Berger says with his approach, joints are expected to last 20 to 25 years or even longer.