A new device the size of a bandage is allowing orthopedic surgeons to close wounds safely and quickly, with better cosmetic results. And perhaps the biggest advantage for patients during this pandemic they can remove the closure themselves, without having to head back to the doctor’s office.

Kelly Maday had finished her final collegiate season of soccer when a chronic knee condition caught up with her.

She says, “I just woke up one day, my knee didn’t feel right. It was swollen, in a lot of pain, locking, catching.”

This was the third time the 21-year-old athlete needed surgery. But this time, when orthopedic surgeon Brian Cole did the repair, he had a new tool at his disposal to close the wound.

Doctor Cole used this water-resistant device called the Bandgrip.

He says, “It’s a stretchable, clear, adhesive bandage that has micro-anchors that actually will stick into the skin.”

The Bandgrip is designed to work for up to 15 days. Lauren Deegan loves to be active, but a torn ACL put her on the sidelines.

COVID-19 was ramping up just as she went in for ACLrepair.

She says, “It was the very last day in Chicago that they allowed elective surgeries.”

Two weeks later, Doctor Cole used telemedicine instead of a post-op visit to coach Lauren through removing the Bandgrip herself.

Lauren was happy, too. the wound sealed with Bandgrip is on the left. ApreviousACL surgery on her other knee, seen here, was closed with sutures.

Kelly Maday also removed her own Bandgrip, two weeks after surgery.

She says, “It felt just slightly more painful than taking off a band-aid I would say.”

Technology helping patients help themselves, from home, during this pandemic.

Bandgrip is a class one medical device, registered with the food and drug administration