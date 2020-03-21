Closings
The sixth stage of grief

Life & Health
Dealing with sudden loss can be devastating. There are ways to cope with that grief and find strength.

Your job, losing a pet or a loved one, the loss of something dear to you always causes grief. And it is not an easy journey.

Noelle Moore with The Finley Project says, “What felt so disjointed and so much more confusing than it should have been was I didn’t know where to go next.”

Karen Millsap is a speaker & author. She says, “I just wanted to be the best person, and I knew that grief was weighing me down.”

Lesley Bartlett says, “Sometimes I think I’ve got a hole in my heart that’s never gonna get better.”

After the death of a loved one, there is no real timeline when people could feel better. In fact, the process could take up to four years or more.

To help get you through that period, you can join a support group, talk to a therapist, and of course, talk to friends. There are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

But grief expert David Kessler has adopted a sixth stage: meaning.

Keli Clark says, “One day it was, you know, Noelle’s kids, I’m looking at these little boys that were suffering and not understanding. and I said, you know what, we’re going to help these kids.”

Kessler says that finding meaning can transform your grief into a more hopeful and peaceful experience. giving grief a purpose, “

Prolonged grief can lead to clinical depression, which affects 15 million Americans.

For more on the sixth stage of grief, look to Kessler’s book, Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief, which can be found on Amazon.

