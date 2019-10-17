Treatment for vitiligo

Vitiligo is an auto immune disease that affects one percent of all people worldwide. There’s been no effective treatment until now.

Every time Barbara Hamilton steps outside, she covers up. She’s ultra-sensitive to the sun. It’s one side effect of the skin condition vitiligo Barbara first noticed a white patch on her leg when she was 25.

Hamilton, says, “When it hit my face, my forehead, that’s when I got really concerned about that.”



Over the years, Barbara tried medication and lightbox therapy to restore color. nothing worked for long.

Hamilton says, “I did repigment to some degree. But as I was repigmenting other areas were depigmenting.”

Dr. David Rosmarin from Tufts Medical Center says, “Even though so many people suffer from vitiligo, there are currently no FDA- approved treatments to repigment vitiligo.”



Dr. Rosmarin led a clinical trial of a topical cream to reverse vitiligo. Patients applied the cream, ruxolitinib twice a day for six months. Half of the patients had improvement on their faces.



Dr Rosmarin says, “We’re also optimistic that with continued use, so when you hit the year mark and beyond that there will be even more patients who repigment significantly.”

Over the past 16 years, Barbara says her face has depigmented. although she was not part of Dr. Rosmarin’s trial, she spends her time in retirement advocating for vitiligo patients.

Ruxolitinib is currently approved in an oral form for some blood disorders.

A phase three trial of the cream will start this winter.