Michigan Coronavirus: U.P. prosecutor not opposed to motorboats during virus crisis

L’ANSE, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor in the Upper Peninsula said he has no problem with people fishing in a motorboat in his county under certain conditions.

Baraga County prosecutor Joseph O’Leary says there’s nothing in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that specifically bans riding in a motorboat.

But that’s not how the order has been explained by the governor’s office. Critics are suing.

O’Leary says he has no problem with two people fishing at opposite ends of a boat. O’Leary has a different opinion about groups in a boat.

