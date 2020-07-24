U.P. seeing “dramatic” increase in COVID-19 cases

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The six health departments of the Upper Peninsula are warning people about a major increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

The U.P. went from being low-risk to medium risk and is moving toward high risk. Counties bordering Wisconsin like Gogebic and Menominee have been hit especially hard.

Some of the reasons for the increase are people from out of the area coming to the Upper Peninsula. Also, people from here leaving and coming back.

According to a press release, it’s more important now than in April and May that people socially distance, wear masks, and limit travel.

Furthermore, remember to wash your hands, clean and sanitize surfaces regularly, and stay home if you are sick.