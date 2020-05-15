Whitmer signs executive order expanding telehealth options

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-86, which expands telehealth options for Michiganders by authorizing and encouraging health care providers to use these services when appropriate and after getting consent from patients. The order takes effect immediately and continues through June 10, 2020.

“Telehealth provides a way for patients to safely consult with their doctor and receive health care services while continuing to practice social distancing and limit potential exposure to COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order ensures Michiganders who need health care during this ongoing pandemic can still receive care while staying safer at home.”

Under Executive Order 2020-86, many health care services, such as mental health care, drug treatment, and home health services may be provided via telehealth. Additionally, insurance carriers must cover virtual check-ins and e-visits, to facilitate the affordability of telehealth services.