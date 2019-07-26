Zapping prostate cancer

The newest targeted treatment for prostate cancer zaps the cancer with few side effects.

Jeff nelson suspected he’d get prostate cancer, since his brother, uncle, and two cousins had it. But when he was diagnosed, he chose the newest technology that treats only the cancer, no healthy tissue.

Jeff Nelson said, “If it wasn’t for the catheter, I swear, walking out of that hospital that day, I felt pretty much normal.”

Doctor Edward Uchio at U-C Irvine is pioneering the use of the focal one high intensity focused ultrasound, or HIFU (high-foo). it was appropriate for jeff because his cancer was detected early and localized to one area of the prostate.

Edward Uchio, MD, FACS, CP, Jerry D. Choate chair in Urologic Oncology, Director of Clinical Research, Department of Urology, University of California, Irvine said, “Because we knew that it could be one side, just one area of the prostate, we can actually treat focally just in that area.”

First, Doctor Uchio uses a specialized MRI system that gives him a 3D image of the cancer. He uses that to precisely target the treatment area.

Doctor Uchio said, “You can actually focus the ultrasound waves and heat up the cancer and actually kill the cancer within the prostate.”

Jeff’s PSA level dropped from seven-point-three to 6.1 after the procedure, and he’s hoping it goes even lower. He’s telling his friends about HIFU and urging them to get checked.

Jeff Nelson said, “If you address it early, you can go through a simple procedure like I’ve gone through. And it’s nothing!”

And nothing is what he hopes Doctor Uchio finds when he returns for a check-up biopsy in a few months.

Doctor Uchio emphasizes that HIFU is for localized cancers that aren’t aggressive.

Recurrence is possible, but patients would most likely be able to avoid a radical treatment.