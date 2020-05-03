Yooper Strong: Signs of hope

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – While many of the restaurants and businesses in Marquette have shut down due to Covid-19, the virus could not tamper the spirit of it’s community. Across Marquette residents and businesses hang hearts and post words of encouragement in their windows.
This effort has been going on for weeks, with more hearts and messages showing up each day. Our cameras have been capturing these messages of hope and put them together in this video for you.
If you like this video, we’ve also been making an effort to showcase the weather and beauty of the Upper Peninsula. You can see some of our other videos below.