(NEXSTAR) — Two rounds down, one round to go at this weekend’s LIV Golf DC tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C. And it’s a very crowded leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final round.

There are 29 golfers under par after Saturday’s second round — in addition to a new leader: Mito Pereira, of Team Torque. He’s at 99 under par, in front by 1.

“Well, a solid day,” said Pereira on Saturday. “Just a few iron shots missing to the right, basically. But putting and off the tee was pretty good. So, pretty happy and just ready for tomorrow.”

Pereira had 10 birdies on his card on Saturday. He has a one shot lead over Harold Varner III, who was in the lead after the first DC round. One shot back of Varner is both Henrik Stenson and Kevin Na — both are at seven under par.

“Obviously seven birdies and an eagle is always nice. Unfortunately, I hit a couple of shots that weren’t where they needed to be and resulted in a couple of bogeys, but for the most part you get what you deserve in this game, right?” Stenson said Saturday. “And five under is always going to be a good round around this golf course.”

Going into Sunday’s round three, eight golfers are within three shots of the lead.

As for the team standings, thanks to both Pereira and Sebastian Munoz — who shot four under par on Saturday — Team Torque is now in the lead. It has a three-shot advantage over Team Stinger, in addition to the RangeGoats. On Sunday, Team Torque is looking for its first team win since LIV Orlando.

As with other LIV events, Friday coverage from Washington is exclusively streamable on The CW app. The CW is owned by Nexstar, the parent company of this website.

On Saturdays and Sundays, viewers can catch the competition via the app or on their local CW Network station. Coverage will be available on a number of non-CW stations in select markets, including WGN in Chicago and KRON4 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The CW has posted a list of partner stations online, check your program guide for station numbers and availability.